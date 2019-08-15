Jane Seymour Reveals Bizarre Way She Became Best Friends With Olivia Newton-John: I Was Her Sister’s Roommate

Jane Seymour and Olivia Newton-John have been pals for quite some time!

The actress told the super bizarre story behind meeting Olivia four decades ago to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles at this year’s Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood on Wednesday.

“I was her sister’s roommate, and her sister just had a baby, who my father delivered. My father came home one day and said, ‘There is this remarkable woman, and she just had a baby … and she sings.’ So I listened and I heard Olivia.”

Jane also noted that the pair have been on so many adventures throughout their long friendship, and have shared “a lot of comedic moments” together.

The 68-year-old also opened up to Access Hollywood about how proud she is of her dear friend amid Olivia’s public battle with breast cancer.

“She is thriving. I am just so happy because it was rough there, really, really rough,” she said. “We are very, very close, we share (everything.) I would never be without her; I am hopelessly devoted to her.”