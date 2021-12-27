Jared Leto Shows Off Ripped Abs In Shirtless Photo For 50th Birthday

Jared Leto is celebrating his 50th birthday!

The “House of Gucci” actor celebrated his big birthday by sharing a shirtless photo of himself with a rainbow birthday cake and some fake blood dripping down his mouth. His ripped abs were on full display to the delight of many fans.

“Thx for all the bday wishes! ♥️🍰🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼” he wrote alongside the pic.



Jared recently shared another photo showing off his bod in honor of Christmas. He posted a photo of himself with an open shirt and Santa hat while sticking out his tongue. He captioned the post with, “🎅🏼 MERRY XMAS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!😘.”



Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles spoke to the actor in November while at the “House of Gucci” Los Angeles premiere where he said his style is all about having fun.

“I really don’t give a f—, you know what I mean? I would rather have fun with it than not.” he said. Jared said one of his favorite parts of acting is transforming into a role.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!