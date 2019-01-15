Jason Biggs Trolls Adam Sandler In ‘That Decade Thing’ Instagram Post

Jason Biggs Hilariously Shares How He Got The Name For His Son: 'We Stole It From Another Kid'

This might be one of our favorite #10yearchallenge yet!

Jason Biggs took to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan 15 to share his own 10-year “transformation” photo.

He placed a throwback pic of himself next to a current picture of what looks to be Adam Sandler (because it is Adam Sandler)!

“That decade thing,” Jason captioned the funny pic.

View this post on Instagram

That decade thing

A post shared by Jason Biggs (@biggsjason) on

Many celebs have accepted the challenge and posted their side-by-side’s on social media – but like the “American Pie” alum, stars with a comedic flare took it as the perfect opportunity to troll their friends in Hollywood.

“Jane the Virgin” star Justin Baldoni poked fun at Cole Sprouse with his #10yearchallenge saying “what a difference ten years makes.”

And Cole responded in the best way!

“Glad to know I finally get facial hair,” the “Riverdale” star joked.

You have to appreciate a good glow up moment!

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.