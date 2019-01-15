This might be one of our favorite #10yearchallenge yet!

Jason Biggs took to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan 15 to share his own 10-year “transformation” photo.

He placed a throwback pic of himself next to a current picture of what looks to be Adam Sandler (because it is Adam Sandler)!

“That decade thing,” Jason captioned the funny pic.

Many celebs have accepted the challenge and posted their side-by-side’s on social media – but like the “American Pie” alum, stars with a comedic flare took it as the perfect opportunity to troll their friends in Hollywood.

“Jane the Virgin” star Justin Baldoni poked fun at Cole Sprouse with his #10yearchallenge saying “what a difference ten years makes.”

And Cole responded in the best way!

“Glad to know I finally get facial hair,” the “Riverdale” star joked.

You have to appreciate a good glow up moment!