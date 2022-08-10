Jason Momoa Blasts His 2011 ‘Conan The Barbarian’ Remake: It ‘Really Sucked’

While Jason Momoa has been a part of many beloved films and TV shows over the years, he’s not a fan of all of them.

In an interview with British GQ, the “Game of Thrones” alum didn’t mince words while admitting that his 2011 remake of “Conan the Barbarian” didn’t turn out the way he hoped.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it’s out of your hands. [the Barbarian] was one of them,” he told the outlet. “It’s one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of s***.”

Jason wasn’t the only one who was disappointed with the final product. In a statement to People following the “Aquaman” actor’s comments, “Conan” director Marcus Nispel revealed that he was left similarly unsatisfied.

“As a filmmaker in this system you are a dog on many leashes. Trying to get Conan done under those circumstances was the worst experience that I had and I was as unhappy with the result,” he shared.

“I am happy though that none of this got in the way of Jason’s career path … I always stood by the decision to make Conan with him,” Marcus added.