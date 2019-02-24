Jason Momoa Reveals How He Scored Wife Lisa Bonet: ‘I Can Cut A Rug’

Jason Momoa literally brought his A-game to the 2019 Oscars on Sunday, and not only did he wow in the color of the evening — pink — he also had a color-coordinated scrunchie to match his look. Yeah, those long locks got something special to go with that stellar look. But perhaps the best thing we learned about the Aquaman star was this — he knows how to boogie!

Jason told Access on the red carpet that the scrunchie totally led his look and the reason he needed it was because he’s ready to break it down on the dance floor later in the evening.

“Well the whole suit was built off of my scrunchie. I said I want a suit that looks like that. And so then Fendi made the scrunchie,” Jason revealed to Access. “I can’t really move in this suit. But I will ]put the scrunchie] on later when I’m cutting a rug on the dance floor. The scrunchie will be in!”

“I cut- Baby how you gonna book that? And we’re from Hawaii. Hawaiians invented the hula bro! Come on now,” Jason joked. “How you gonna book Lisa Bonet if you don’t know how to cut a rug?”

And his wife Lisa Bonet definitely seconded his dancing skills.

“He can dance! It’s true!”