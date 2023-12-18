Jason Momoa Shows Off His Guinness Pouring Skills At London Pub (EXCLUSIVE)

Jason Momoa is showing off his bartending skills!

The “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” star exclusively joined Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans for a few pints of Guinness at the London pub, The Toucan.

While Scott was a novice, Jason showed him the ropes, giving him an expert tutorial on how to pour and serve a perfect pint of the draft beer.

Once they sat down for their “bro tea,” the two got to talking about Jason’s forthcoming “Aquaman” sequel and his dreams for how the franchise could continue.

The actor also explained why he left the stunt work to the experts on the sequel, and he shared how one of his relatable, real-life parenting moments with his then-infant son inspired a scene in the movie!

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” hits theaters on Dec. 22.