Jason Sudeikis Had ‘No Prior Knowledge’ That Olivia Wilde Would Be Served Legal Docs At CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde was served court documents during her CinemaCon presentation for “Don’t Worry Darling,” Access Hollywood has learned.

Sources close to the director’s former partner Jason Sudeikis told NBC News via email, “Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis. Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Wilde was given a manila envelope marked “secret and confidential” while onstage at the convention on Tuesday.

The “Babylon” actress seemed unsure of the contents of the envelope, saying aloud – per Vulture senior reporter Chris Lee – “This is for me? Is this a script? Ok got it. Thank you.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to reps for Wilde and Sudeikis for comment.

The “Booksmart” director and the “Ted Lasso” star separated in 2020 after nine years together. They share two children: son Otis, 8; and daughter Daisy, 5.