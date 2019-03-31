Jay-Z Thanks ‘Beautiful’ Wife Beyoncé & The Strong Women In His Life During NAACP President’s Award Speech

Jay-Z and Beyoncé forever!

The “Empire State of Mind” rapper was honored with the prestigious President’s Award during the 2019 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 30, and he took the moment to give a sweet shoutout to the strong women in his life, including his 93-year-old grandmother, Hattie White, and his mother, Gloria Carter.

“I grew up believing I could do anything,” Jay-Z said. “That I could accomplish anything because of those strong women in my house. So, I would like to dedicate this award to those beautiful women.”

The hip-hop mogul also praised his wife and her stunning look for the evening! “I would like to dedicate this award to a beautiful woman in my life, Ms. Beyoncé,” he continued, joking, “Just because of the white suit. I really… yeah.”

It was a big night for the Carter family as the “Lemonade” songstress also took home the award for Entertainer of the Year. During her speech, Beyoncé graciously praised her fellow nominees in the category, including Regina King, Chadwick Boseman, LeBron James and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler.

“Regina King, I love you so much,” she said. “You’ve taught us patience, persistence and how to be masterful in your craft. Chadwick Boseman is teaching children to dream and to see themselves as kings.”

The “Formation” singer continued, “LeBron James has taught us that strength of all forms and leading by example and providing education for our kids. Ryan Coogler tells our stories in a way that celebrates our history and proves that we do have power at the box office.”

