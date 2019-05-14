Jazz Jennings Reveals She’s Headed To Harvard University: ‘I Am So Stoked For This Next Chapter’

Jazz Jennings is officially an Ivy Leaguer!

The transgender icon and “I Am Jazz” star announced on Tuesday that she was accepted into Harvard University’s Class of 2023.

Jazz broke the news on Instagram, showing off her school pride in a crimson sweatshirt and writing “#Harvard2023” in the photo’s caption.

“I am so stoked for this next chapter of my life!” she continued. “Feeling so blessed and grateful right now. Thank you so much to my incredible family for your unconditional love and support; none of this would be possible without all of you. I can’t wait for what’s to come!”

Fans – and some famous friends – flooded Jazz’s comments with their excitement for her scholastic accomplishment.

“!!!!!!!!!!!!CONGRATS!!!!!!!!!!!!! so so happy for you! 💓😊👏🏼,” gushed Katie Couric.

“See ya there!” wrote anti-gun violence activist and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduate Jaclyn Corin, who was also accepted into Harvard’s freshman class.

Jazz will be in good company when she heads to Cambridge, Mass., in the fall. The elite university also counts Malia Obama and Yara Shahidi among its current students.