Jeannie Mai Was Told Her Throat Would Have Closed Up Without Emergency Surgery

Jeannie Mai is on the road to recovery after an emergency surgery caused her exit “Dancing With The Stars.”

The TV host had to undergo an operation after being diagnosed with epiglottitis. Following the procedure Jeannie gave fans an update about her condition during Monday night’s episode of “Dancing With The Stars.”

“I found out that I have a throat abscess, where my tonsils and my throat had gotten so infected that it started permeating to the rest of the areas behind my neck and my ears that I had to get emergency surgery, which is why I’m here now,” she explained.

The 41-year-old revealed that the surgery was a success but a medical professional at the hospital told her, “If you had waited one more day, your throat would have closed up,” she shared.

Even though the unexpected diagnosis caused her to end her “DWTS” journey, Jeannie is still happy for the experience.

“I’m just so thankful I had the experience on Dancing with the Stars. It was hands down one of the best journeys of my life, so thank you so much and I love you guys,” she said.

“DWTS” host Tyra Banks announced Jeannie’s withdrawal from the show during the episode, “I have some sad news. Jeannie Mai had emergency surgery last night and she’s in recovery. She’s doing well. However, she’s had to withdraw from this competition. And she shared her emotional story from her hospital room. She did that for you. She really wants you to see that, and you’re going to be able to see that a bit later. Now, due to Jeannie dropping out, we will not have a double elimination tonight. But one couple will go home,” Tyra said.

“The Real” host also shared more details on Instagram along with a photo of herself recovering in the hospital.

“I would never imagine ever having to write this, but I made it safely out of my emergency surgery. I will be forever grateful to Dr. Nasseri who identified my potentially life-threatening condition. What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days,” she wrote.

Jeannie first shared her medical condition on Good Morning America with a statement that read, “My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” she told the morning show. “I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here.”

Adding, “I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come.”

She gushed about her experience in the dance competition show to Access Hollywood in October, “I know humbly that I’m not the best dancer on the show but I really, I’m enjoying myself so much. I’ve taken dance lessons and I don’t know if I would ever even make the time for it in my life so every week this is a gift to me,” Jeannie said.

“Every week I’m learning and stretching beyond my own comfort level,” she added. “It’s a really cool experience.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.