Jeff Bezos Texts Alex Borstein For Emmys Good Luck And She Posts The Hilarious Exchange On Instagram (AHH!)

Jeff Bezos sent a nice pre-Emmys good luck text message (probably privately) to Alex Borstein ahead of the Emmy Awards on Sunday as she was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” –- and naturally when one of the richest men in the world sends you a text, you share it with the world.

The Amazon head honcho – who is obviously one of the bigwigs behind the show – shared a sweet message that went like this.

“Hi. Jeff Bezos here. I’ll be cheering you on from the audience tonight. Good luck!!!!!”

Alex responded, “Oh great, while I have you…I need to return a case of dog food from my prime delivery. Can you take care of that for me,” she quipped back.

“Bring it to the ceremony. I got you,” Jeff wrote back.

Clearly their funny exchange worked in her favor! Alex took home an Emmy for her role!

