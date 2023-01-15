Jeff Bridges Gives Sweet Shoutout To Wife Of 48 Years At Critics Choice: ‘My Wonderful Talented Wife’

Jeff Bridges reflected on what is important to him at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

The longtime actor received the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to him by John Goodman at the award show and took his time on stage to really address what has helped him reach the superstar status he has – his family.

Jeff gave touching shoutouts to his father and mother, who were both actors, and to his siblings who are also actors – but perhaps the sweetest shoutout he gave was to his wife, Susan Geston, who he has been married to for 48 years.

“The family that I grew up in was so supportive. My mother, some of you guys might have met her, she was the best actor in the bunch. We have beau, my sister Cindy, so supportive. And I get to be supported by my beautiful, wonderfully talented wife, sue. We have been married 48 years. Three incredible daughters. Isabel, Jessie, and Haley,” Jeff shared.

Jeff also noted that this evening was also his dad’s birthday and he wore his dad’s cufflinks in his honor, noting the influence his dad had over his decision to become an actor.

“I wouldn’t be up here without my dad. He’s the reason I’m up here. I can remember him loving show business so much. He loved acting so much. As a kid, you know, I said ‘Dad, I’m not sure if I want to be an actor and he goes, what are you talking about? I said painting may be music.’”

‘He said Jeff, ‘Don’t be ridiculous. Being an actor, they’re going to call on you to do all those things that you’re interested in. Besides that, you get to tell all these wonderful stories from all these different perspectives, people that are alive. This is a wonderful profession.’”

“He is so right. I am so glad I listened to him.”

And Jeff looked back on the pretty incredible career he’s had too!

“Looking at those pictures I’ve got to admit I checked out IMDB to look at my stuff, to prepare for the night. I said wow. I’ve made a lot of movies! My gosh. All these little lifetimes, right? These actors. It’s like these little families. Families that are coming together, trying to work together and make something beautiful. Pull up this one-time magic trick of making a movie. Doing our best. So families, that’s kind of what it all comes down to.”

