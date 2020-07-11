Jeffree Star Cosmetics Reacts To Morphe Cutting Ties

Jeffree Star Cosmetics is responding after Morphe Cosmetics announced that they were formally cutting ties with both the cosmetics company and its founder, Jeffree Star.

“Today we’ve made the decision to cease all commercial activity related to Jeffree Star and affiliated products,” a statement posted to the official Morphe Twitter account read on Friday. “We expect this to conclude within the coming weeks. As we look to the future, we will continue to share updates on what lies ahead for the Morphe brand.”

Jeffree Star Cosmetics, shared a statement on Instagram reacting to Morphe’s decision. “We are shocked and extremely saddened by the decision of our former retail partner Morphe Brushes on parting ways with our brand and Jeffree. Over the past 5 years we’ve accomplished amazing things together and released iconic products. We are proud of everything we’ve accomplished with them.”

The statement went on to address the future of Jeffree Star Cosmetics: “What’s next? We have an incredible remainder of 2020 planned and are excited to share our new products with you and our partners around the world.”

Morphe did not cite a specific reason for dropping Jeffree, but their announcement comes as the makeup mogul faces mounting criticism from the YouTube beauty community.

On June 30, YouTuber Tati Westbrook posted an emotional video slamming Jeffree Star and fellow creator Shane Dawson for “manipulating” her into posting a video criticizing vlogger James Charles in 2019.

Jeffree has also come under fire for past racism, including a video in which he joked about throwing battery acid on a Black woman’s face to lighten her skin. He uploaded a video in June 2017 titled “RACISM.” in which he addressed his past, saying in part, “In these videos I say some really disgusting, vile, nasty and embarrassing things. Those videos were 12 years ago. I look at them and I see them resurface and it makes me sick to my stomach because I do not know who that person was.”

It seems the beauty community hasn’t forgotten Jeffree’s past, though. On July 2, beauty vlogger Jackie Aina announced that she would no longer work with Morphe, tweeting, “I refuse to align myself with a company that continues to retail antiblack racist beauty brands. I strongly encourage other influencers to do the same!”

code “EDGES” has deactivated. I refuse to align myself with a company that continues to retail antiblack racist beauty brands. I strongly encourage other influencers to do the same! — Naira Banks (@jackieaina) July 2, 2020

Jeffree Star has yet to respond publicly to Tati’s video. He’s remained silent on his personal social media channels, but was included in a series of photos posted by Blac Chyna earlier this week on her Instagram.

