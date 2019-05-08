Jenelle Evans Breaks Her Silence On Getting Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2’: ‘I Saw It Coming’

One day after news broke that MTV had severed ties with “Teen Mom 2’s” Jenelle Evans, the reality star is speaking out.

“I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming,” Jenelle told Us Weekly. “It’s shocking still, but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

On Tuesday, a network spokesperson revealed to the outlet that “Teen Mom 2” had stopped production with Jenelle early last month and had “no plans to cover her story” on its upcoming season.

Despite reports that Jenelle got emotional when news broke, the 27-year-old insists that she wasn’t “crying” or “hysterical.”

“I was upset, I’m still upset, but this is a new chapter for me and my family,” she said. “I will continue to try what’s best for me and my family.”

MTV’s split from Jenelle comes days after the controversial death of the North Carolina native’s French bulldog, Nugget. The TV personality’s husband, David Eason, was accused of fatally shooting the animal, and he seemingly confirmed the allegations in a now-deleted Instagram post.

In the message, David claimed that the canine was aggressive toward his and Jenelle’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, which apparently triggered his act.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face. … Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s*** at all,” he wrote in part.

Prior to David’s post, Jenelle had mourned her late pup in an emotional Instagram tribute.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday,” she wrote in part. “I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless.”

While Jenelle had initially told Us Weekly that she was not on speaking terms with David and had divorce “in [her] thoughts” following Nugget’s death, things have changed in the light of her firing.

“David has been here for me since the news broke,” she told the magazine. “He told me to not worry about it and to stay positive.”

Post “Teen Mom 2,” Jenelle says she’s focused on her family and her work – and is already trying to repair her relationship with her husband.

“I’m keeping busy and staying focused on my kids and my animals and my business endeavors which have been planned for months,” she said. “I’m working to fix my marriage as well and moving forward.”

And while her MTV days are now over, Jenelle said she would “of course” return to the show if asked.

“I hold a special place in my heart for MTV and the producers,” she said. “I shared 10 years of my life with them! I wish them nothing but success.”