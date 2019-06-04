Jenelle Evans Fights With Her Mother After Emotional Day In Court For Latest Custody Hearing

Jenelle Evans’ legal saga appears to be taking its toll on her family relationships.

The former “Teen Mom” star got into a fight with her mother, Barbara, while leaving a North Carolina courthouse on Tuesday, her rep confirms to Access. Jenelle and husband David Eason are in the midst of a custody battle for their daughter and her two sons following allegations that David shot and killed the family dog, Nugget.

According to TMZ, Jenelle and Barbara’s spat ignited after the reality alum was spotted hugging 2-year-old Ensley after the couple’s latest court appearance. Barbara, who currently has temporary custody of the toddler, reportedly claimed that Jenelle “only” embraced her to put on a show for paparazzi.

However, Jenelle’s rep tells Access that the mom of three wants to illustrate just how seriously she’s taking the situation.

WATCH: Jenelle Evans Admits Her Marriage ‘Is Up In The Air’ After Husband Allegedly Shot & Killed Her Dog

“She is focusing on getting her kids back and trying to show the court she is a responsible parent,” the rep said of Jenelle, adding that she and David are taking parenting classes in addition to attending counseling sessions three times a week.

Jenelle’s oldest child, 9-year-old son Jace, has been placed permanently with Barbara. Her middle child, son Kaiser, 4, is now living with his paternal grandmother. In an interview with Dr. Drew this week, Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith, explained that his issues are with David and not Jenelle.

“I can’t hold a civil conversation with that guy acting like a banshee,” Nathan said. “He is like a crazy animal.”

David appeared to confirm his alleged role in Nugget’s death last month, claiming in a now-deleted Instagram post that the pup had bitten Ensley on the face.

WATCH: MTV Severs Ties With ‘Teen Mom’s’ Jenelle Evans After Husband Allegedly Killed Her Dog (Report)

MTV cut ties with Jenelle amid the controversy, telling Access that they hadn’t filmed with her since April 6 and have no plans to continue her storyline.

The 27-year-old made her final “Teen Mom 2” appearance on Monday’s episode and is due back in court on June 25, 26 and 27.

— Erin Biglow