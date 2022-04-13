Jenna Bush Hager Misses ‘Today’ After Contracting Covid-19: ‘Feeling Super Grateful’  

Jenna Bush Hager is recovering after contracting Covid-19.

Hoda Kotb broke the news that her co-host had tested positive for the coronavirus when explaining why Jenna was missing from Wednesday’s “Today With Hoda & Jenna” taping.

“She’s doing great,” Hoda said on the show, while revealing why Jenna was absent.

The 40-year-old shares her children Mila, 8, Poppy, 6, and Hal, 2, with husband Henry Hager, and Hoda confirmed that Jenna isn’t the only member of the family who got sick.

“Her whole family has it. You know how it is, everyone gets it, they quarantine, and then 5 days later, everything’s going to be just fine,” Hoda shared. “I talked to her on the phone, she’s great, she’s feeling good.”

Jenna later addressed the diagnosis on her Instagram story.

“This is the face of a Covid+ Mama. We are all isolating and feeling super grateful for the vaccine and my darling babes,” she wrote alongside a makeup-free picture of herself.

Although she is battling the illness, the Jenna is expected to join a virtual event with her sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, to promote their new children’s book, “The Superpower Sisterhood” on April 19.

The duo is slated to host an in-person event as part of their book tour in Red Bank, N.J., on April 20.

