Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Dad George W. Bush Encouraged Her To Elope Ahead Of 2008 Wedding

Jenna Bush Hager’s wedding to Henry Hager could’ve gone entirely differently if her famous dad had his way!

While chatting with co-host Hoda Kotb on “TODAY” on Wednesday, the TV personality revealed that her father, former President George W. Bush, encouraged her to do away with a big ceremony and tie the knot in a more casual way.

“My dad wanted us to elope … because it was a pain. He was like, ‘What are y’all doing? Y’all should just elope,'” she said.

TODAY — Pictured: Jenna Bush Hager and George W. Bush on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Jenna’s recalled her dad’s suggestion while she and Hoda were discussing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who exchanged impromptu vows in Las Vegas early Monday morning after Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

However, the mom of three quipped that while her dad may have been open to an elopement, getting married Sin City style may have been pushing it!

“He wanted us to elope, but I don’t know if he wanted us to go to Vegas to do it!” she said.

CRAWFORD, TX – MAY 10: In this handout image provided by the White House, U.S. President George W. Bush and Mrs. Laura Bush pose with daughters Jenna (R) and Barbara (L) prior to the wedding of Jenna and Henry Hager May 10, 2008 near Crawford, Texas. (Photo by Shealah Craighead/The White House via Getty Images)hag

Jenna ended up forgoing her dad’s suggestion and tying the knot in a more traditional way. She and Henry exchanged vows at her parents’ Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas, in May 2008, during the final year of her father’s presidency.

Their special day had lots of touching moments, including one emotional father-daughter exchange.

“I think my dad picked me up in a pickup truck, in his pickup truck, and he said, ‘You look beautiful, baby,’ and then we both just wept,” she recalled on “TODAY” last year.

Read More

Madeleine Albright, First Female US Secretary Of State, Dies At Age 84 Following Cancer Battle

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.