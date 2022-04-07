Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Dad George W. Bush Encouraged Her To Elope Ahead Of 2008 Wedding

Jenna Bush Hager’s wedding to Henry Hager could’ve gone entirely differently if her famous dad had his way!

While chatting with co-host Hoda Kotb on “TODAY” on Wednesday, the TV personality revealed that her father, former President George W. Bush, encouraged her to do away with a big ceremony and tie the knot in a more casual way.

“My dad wanted us to elope … because it was a pain. He was like, ‘What are y’all doing? Y’all should just elope,'” she said.

Jenna’s recalled her dad’s suggestion while she and Hoda were discussing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who exchanged impromptu vows in Las Vegas early Monday morning after Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

However, the mom of three quipped that while her dad may have been open to an elopement, getting married Sin City style may have been pushing it!

“He wanted us to elope, but I don’t know if he wanted us to go to Vegas to do it!” she said.

Jenna ended up forgoing her dad’s suggestion and tying the knot in a more traditional way. She and Henry exchanged vows at her parents’ Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas, in May 2008, during the final year of her father’s presidency.

Their special day had lots of touching moments, including one emotional father-daughter exchange.

“I think my dad picked me up in a pickup truck, in his pickup truck, and he said, ‘You look beautiful, baby,’ and then we both just wept,” she recalled on “TODAY” last year.