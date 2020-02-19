Jenna Dewan Got Engaged To Steve Kazee At Her Surprise Baby Shower

Steve Kazee put a ring on it! Hours after Jenna Dewan revealed that she and Steve were engaged, the actress shared how her hubby popped the question in her Instagram stories.

Apparently, the actor proposed in front of Jenna’s friends and family during their baby shower.

Jenna shared a photo of an emotional Steve down on one knee, ring in hand. “This moment,” Jenna captioned the photo alongside a heart-eye emoji.

The 39-year-old also shared a story from actress Nikki Reed, who seemingly helped Steve pick out the ring. “An honor to be a very small part of this special moment,” Nikki wrote over a photo of Steve and Jenna sharing a kiss as they showed off the engagement ring. “I love you both, and all I can say is your love is pure magic. And I might be biased, but that ring is gorgeoussssss!”

Jenna had previously shared the same photo of her and her new fiancée in an Instagram post, where she leaned up to her hubby and gave him a kiss. She wrote alongside the photo, “A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart.”

In the photo, Jenna’s brand new sparkler is on full display – and it’s a stunner! The ring appears to be an oval solitaire diamond set on a gold band.

Jenna shared some sweet photos from her baby shower and gushed about the special day writing, “I can honestly say that this was one of the best days of my life and if i had a choice to relive any day over and over it would be THIS. (And the birth of evie of course💕💕) The best blessingway i could ever have imagined.” The pastel-colored soiree was covered with gorgeous flowers. One snapshot showed the women sitting on pillows surrounded by a flower arrangement on the floor.

The soon-to-be mom of two shared a special moment when 6-year-old daughter Everly was photographed cradling Jenna’s baby bump and giving it a kiss. The daughter of Jenna and ex Channing Tatum looked adorable in a pink tulle dress and purple flower crown.

Their engagement news comes just five months after she and Steve announced they were expecting their first child together. The duo first began dating in fall 2018, and have not been shy about their love for each other, regularly posting sweet notes about each other on social media.