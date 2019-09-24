Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant And She’s Having A Baby With Boyfriend Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan’s family is growing!

Jenna and her boyfriend Steve Kazee are expecting a baby together, according to People.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple told People when confirming the news.

The new baby will be the second child for Jenna but a first for her actor boyfriend. The 38-year-old is already a proud mamma to 6-year-old Everly who she shares with ex Channing Tatum.

The actress and dancer made her relationship Instagram official in June and she’s been sharing photos of the couple ever since.

Jenna confessed recently that she just took the New York City subway for the first time after a little nudge from Steve.

“I wasn’t super comfortable and Steve was like, ‘We’re ending that on this trip.’ You’re riding the subway,” Jenna told Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles at the 2019 Industry Dance Awards.

