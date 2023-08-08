Jenna Dewan Reveals Secret To How She Keeps Melasma & Skin Discoloration Under Control

Jenna Dewan is spilling her skincare secrets!

The 42-year-old Neostrata paid spokesperson spoke with Access Hollywood about how she keeps her melasma and skin discoloration under control.

“I have spent years trying to find products that would help keep the melasma at bay because the discoloration is difficult,” she said. “You want to find products that work and Neostrata was a godsend. It is truly amazing. It worked within a couple days, it was like day three I started seeing my skin get more even, the texture was changing and it helps with the melasma. IT keeps it under control.

The “Step Up” star also shared about being a major Swiftie and attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour recently.

She raved about how she and her daughter Everly are both big fans of the pop star.

“(Everly’s) really gotten into Taylor Swift lately, so I know the songs even more because of her and the dressing up, and we made the bracelets and the whole thing was really cute,” she gushed.