Jenna Dewan was looking fabulous as ever at the Golden Globes after-parties!

The former “World of Dance” host stepped out in an elegant black dress with some daring cut-outs for the Instyle and Warner Bros. afterparty at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The dress was showing off all of her best assets (those legs, people!) as she attended her first Golden Globes without ex Channing Tatum.

The pair split in September 2018, but have been cordial with one another as they spend time with their 5-year-old daughter, Everly.

However, Jenna and Channing have both found new love post-split.

“The Resident” star has been seen spending time with actor Steve Kazee and the “Magic Mike” icon is getting pretty serious with his new girlfriend, Jessie J.

We love that Jenna for stood out all on her own at this year’s Golden Globes!