Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Goes Instagram Official With 24-Year-Old Boyfriend: Meet Her Mystery Man!

Jenni “Woww” Farley is ready to show off her new man!

The “Jersey Shore” star went Instagram official with boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello on Saturday, posting a cute photo of the pair at Universal Studios Orlando.

JWoww was especially excited to experience one of the park’s biggest attractions, and shared with her followers why the visit was the culmination of a longtime goal.

WATCH: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Files Restraining Order Against Her Estranged Husband

“I’ve been waiting 11 years to come back here and I’ve been dying to go to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” she wrote, captioning a snap of her and Zack smiling together on the streets of Hogsmeade.

“I can’t wait to come back with my kids when they’re big enough,” the mom of two added.

Jenni and Zack’s relationship comes on the heels of her contentious divorce from estranged husband Roger Mathews. The couple split back in September after three years of marriage and has since engaged in heated public debates about the nature of their relationship.

JWoww recently confirmed that she’d moved on, telling listeners on a live podcast recording with her “Jersey Shore” castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi that her new beau is nine years her junior and had earned the nickname “24” in honor of his age.

WATCH: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Teases New Romance With A 24-Year-Old Amid Divorce: ‘I’m Living My Best Life’

Though Zack’s full identity was kept under wraps at the time, Snooki admitted that she’d already met the mystery man and gave him the seal of approval.

“He’s very handsome, by the way,” Snooki said, adding that she was thrilled to see her friend find happiness amid a difficult phase in her personal life.

“Jenni has been going through some s***, but I’ve never seen this girl more happy and more herself than this moment right now,” she declared, per the Asbury Park Press.

The 33-year-old agreed, saying she’s grateful to have found a silver lining through her and the wrestler’s budding romance.

“Life is a f***ing rollercoaster, but it’s very enjoyable,” she said. “I’m living my best life right now.”

— Erin Biglow