Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Are All Smiles In First Look At ‘Fast Times’ Virtual Table Read

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt‘s much-buzzed-about reunion can’t come fast enough!

The exes-turned-friends recently joined forces for a star-studded virtual table read of the classic comedy film “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” The charity event – which was organized by Dane Cook in support of the nonprofit REFORM Alliance and Sean Penn’s humanitarian organization CORE – was originally set to air live online last month, but got postponed.

Now, the table read will be aired on Sept. 17, and a cast photo released in promotion of the new date shows Jen, Brad and the rest of the “Fast Times” gang having a blast!

Grab your Snoopy pencil box.. pack a brown bagged PB&J lunch.. fake a doctors note and tune in for a totally awesome night! pic.twitter.com/f9mbCRsP4f — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) September 14, 2020

In the picture, Jennifer, Brad, Dane, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Matthew McConaughey and Julia Roberts are all grinning over video chat. Sean, who portrayed Jeff Spicoli in the 1982 film, can also be seen taking part – though he isn’t reprising his iconic role!

“Sean made it clear very early on; he said, ‘My days as Spicoli have come and gone. I want to hand the baton, the mantle, to someone else,'” Dane told Access Hollywood last month. “He brought someone to my attention. I spoke with this person. So Sean’s pick for who would take over the Spicoli role came to fruition and we got this person.”

Dane kept his lips sealed as to who Sean had picked to replace him, but from the look of the new photo, we’d put our money on Shia LaBeouf, who wore no shirt, sunglasses and a goofy smile to the table read.

WATCH: Sean Penn Confirms Marriage To Leila George: ‘We Did A COVID Wedding’



Dane also joked to Access about getting Jennifer and Brad on board for the fun event – and joked that casting them both was his master plan!

“All those years ago when they parted ways, I was sitting in my living room, and I thought to myself, ‘Hmm, what can I do to reunite these two in the weirdest possible way?’ For a great charity event!” he teased.

Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Celebrate SAG Awards Win Together: See All The Backstage Pics!! View Gallery

“I think once Brad and Jen really understood the mission statement and why I was doing this beyond just bringing some levity, some joy, everybody just understood,” he said of their reason for participating. “What CORE is doing, Sean Penn’s organization, what REFORM is doing, it’s important work. It’s boots-on-the-ground work. And when you’ve been there with them like I have, you even more so want to participate to bring eyes, bring enlightenment and have people be able to donate time or something financially. So, once everybody got the gist, it was like, ‘We can have a great time for a great cause.'”

The “Fast Times” table read will stream Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on CORE’s Facebook page and TikTok, as well as on LiveXLive.