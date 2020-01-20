Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Get Rachel Green On Instagram’s ‘Which Friend Are You’ Filter

Jennifer Aniston may have been America’s sweetheart for her role as Rachel Green on “Friends,” but she didn’t get here titular character when she played with Instagram’s “Friends” filter with Access Hollywood on the SAG Awards carpet on Sunday night.

Jen waited patiently as the iPad shuffled through all of her old friends, and ultimately it turns out she is a Phoebe Buffay! Who knew!? Jen took the whole fun game in stride, and blew a kiss to her friend Lisa Kudrow, who played the role of Phoebe, and shouted in excitement “Lisa! I love you.”

And things got even better from there. Not long after Jen played the filter game with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans and Sibley Scoles, Brad Pitt, who played Will Colbert, one of the founding members of the “I Hate Rachel Green Club” in high school alongside Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), also played the filter – and to surprising results, as well.

Brad ended up getting Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry. Brad laughed that while he wasn’t opposed to getting Chandler on the filter, he just wasn’t sure what happens next!?

Brad and Jen are just the latest of former stars of the hit NBC “Friends” show to play with the Instagram! Courteney Cox played with thee filter earlier this month and ended up getting her character Monica Gellar after multiple tries. The amused star had gotten each of the show’s main characters – Rachel, Ross, Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), and Chandler — before she eventually got Monica. “Finally got Monica…thought I was gonna be Ugly Naked Guy for sure,” Courtney captioned her post, adding the hashtag, “#IdentityCrisis”

It’s safe to say whatever friend our favorite “Friends” get on the filter, we’ll still be singing “I’ll Be There For You” on repeat.

