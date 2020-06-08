Jennifer Aniston Donates $1 Million To Black Lives Matter Movement (Reports)

Jennifer Aniston is opening her pockets amid the ongoing protests calling for an end to systematic racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The “Friends” actress reportedly donated $1 million to U.S.-based racial justice nonprofit Color Of Change, according to multiple reports. The organization works across all sectors of the economy to “advance solutions for racial justice that can transform our world,” according to the website.

While Jennifer hasn’t made a public statement about the donation, fans will notice that the actress has linked the organization in her Instagram bio.

“Like most people, Jen has been deeply affected by what is going on in America and the terrible injustice that people of color experience every day,” a source close to the actress reportedly told The Mirror. “She wanted to show her support, and has donated a big sum to the charity she felt resonated with her the most. The link is on her Instagram page, so her fans can also donate.”

The 51-year-old has previously used her platform to speak out against racial injustice to her 33.9 million followers. Last week, Jennifer shared a video of James Baldwin asking the question, “how much time do you want for your progress?” Aniston shared the video alongside a heartbreaking caption, where she also urged fans to sign a Color Of Change petition.

“This week has been heartbreaking for so many reasons. We need to acknowledge that the racism and brutality in this country has been going on for a long time – and it’s NEVER been okay. As allies, who want equality and peace, it’s our responsibility to make noise, to demand justice, to educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love. How much more time are we willing to let pass without change? HOW MUCH MORE TIME?”⠀⠀

“Text FLOYD to 55156 and sign the @colorofchange petition to have all four of the officers who killed #GeorgeFloyd arrested.”

“The Morning Show” actress’ reported donation joins a host of fellow celebrities who have donated to the Black Lives Matter movement. Over the weekend, Nick Jonas revealed he and his wife Priyanka Chopra had donated to the ACLU and Equal Justice Initiative, while Kanye West pledged $2 million for the families of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery as well as a college fund for George Floyd’s daughter.

Other stars including Steve Carrell, Janelle Monae, Seth Rogan, Harry Styles, Ben Schwartz, Don Cheadle and more have donated funds to post bail for those who have been jailed while protesting.