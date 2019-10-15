Jennifer Aniston Just Joined Instagram With The ‘Friends’ Reunion Pic We’ve All Wanted To See

Jennifer Aniston has finally joined Instagram and we’re all freaking out!

Jennifer’s first post was a selfie of her entire “Friends” co-stars reuniting from a recent dinner. She captioned the sweet pic with, “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM.”

Joining the “Morning Show” star in a pic was Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry, who is the only core “Friends” cast member who doesn’t have Instagram.

Jennifer is currently following just 81 accounts including her ex-husband Justin Theroux along with her many famous friends and co-stars.

The actress dove right into Instagram and began commenting on some posts. Jennifer shared a funny message on Matt LeBlanc’s “Friends” anniversary post writing, “You don’t have to # me anymore.”

Courtney Cox recently posted a pic presumably from the same recent cast dinner with Jennifer and Matt. She captioned the selfie with, “A rare night and I love it.”

Jennifer has been promoting her latest project, “Morning Show” with co-star Reese Witherspoon. The 50-year-old actress opened up to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about the “goddess circle,” a close-knit group of girlfriends which she first told the New York Times about in September.

“Do you have a heart? Do you have feelings? Do you have fears? Do you have doubts? Hopes? Dreams? Get in that circle and talk about it,” she explained.

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover created their own impromptu goddess circle – which co-host Scott Evans later showed to a surprised Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Watch the video below to check it out!