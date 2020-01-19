Jennifer Aniston Wears One Of Her Own Dresses To The 2020 SAG Awards: ‘It’s Mine’

Jennifer Aniston took a dive into her own closet on Sunday night at the 2020 SAG Awards and stunned in a breathtaking, white John Galliano dress that is her own.

“This is a vintage John Galliano for Christian Dior, that is mine,” Jen shared with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans and Sibley Scoles. “I have a little collection of you know, the oldies but goodies.”

The Galliano was absolute perfection on “The Morning Show” actress, with a draped neckline and a form-fitting bodice that highlighted her stunning physique. Jen wore her hair down and added a pretty set of chandelier earrings to round out her look.

Jen revealed to Access Hollywood that it felt extra special to be at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday night, too.

“The community. It feels, it’s an extremely special evening when you consider all of these shows over the season, cause it is. It’s like a class reunion, we’ve all grown up together in a weird way,” she shared. “I have to say this has been, of all of (the) wonderful projects I’ve been apart of this — a lot of interesting people have approached me and comment. And a lot of people in your industry and journalists appreciating it…”

Jennifer definitely had reason to feel the love on Sunday too!

Later in the evening, the actress took home the SAG Award for her role, her second SAG Award win in her career. A shocked Jen took the stage and was overcome with emotion as she shared what an honor it was.

Congrats, Jen!