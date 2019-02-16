Jennifer Aniston’s Plane Lands Safely In Cabo San Lucas After Emergency Detour (Report)

Jennifer Aniston’s private plane safely landed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico after it previously was forced to turn around make an emergency on Friday, according to reports.

Jen and her former “Friends” co-star Courteney Cox were spotted together at the Cabo San Lucas airport, according to in photos published by the Daily Mail. Jennifer is allegedly in Cabo celebrating her 50th birthday.

The Ontario International Airport tweeted about the emergency landing, “ALERT: ONT and the City of Ontario Police and Fire Departments are currently on alert for an incoming aircraft. More information to follow.”

🚨 ALERT: ONT and the City of Ontario Police and Fire Departments are currently on alert for an incoming aircraft. More information to follow. — ONT Airport (@flyONT) February 15, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, ONT indicated that the plane had “landed safely.”

🚨 FINAL UPDATE: Incoming aircraft, Gulfstream – N729TY, landed safely at ONT. OPD and OFD are on the scene. — ONT Airport (@flyONT) February 15, 2019

A statement from Ontario International Airport confirmed that a private jet with 10 passengers and two flight crew members “landed without incident at Ontario International Airport (ONT) after experiencing landing gear difficulty.” The plane touched down safely around 2PM Friday after “it was discovered that one of the four rear tires had displaced.”

Reps for ONT could not confirm that Jennifer or Courteney was on board the flight. Access has reached out to their respective publicists.

The airport posted a light-hearted tweet (linking to an article from People) about the ordeal, writing, “Ending the day with a safe emergency landing and a cameo in @TMZ & @people 👀…we hope your 50th birthday is one to remember #JenniferAniston! 🎉 #whataday

Ending the day with a safe emergency landing and a cameo in @TMZ & @people 👀…we hope your 50th birthday is one to remember #JenniferAniston! 🎉 #whatadayhttps://t.co/RNb5u8zJQK — ONT Airport (@flyONT) February 16, 2019

The news dropped nearly a week after it was reported that Jennifer celebrated her milestone 50th birthday at the Sunset Tower in Hollywood with a bunch of her famous friends, including Courteney Cox, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cindy Crawford, John Mayer, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and even her ex-husband, Brad Pitt!

READ: Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston’s Star-Studded 50th Birthday Party

An insider told E! News that, “Jen arrived alone, but was excited to get inside. Brad also arrived alone in a baseball cap. He ducked inside with his longtime security detail by his side.”

Another of Jen’s exes, Justin Theroux, shared a pic on Instagram in honor of the actress’ birthday, writing, “Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ….and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B.”