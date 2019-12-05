Jennifer Garner Accidentally Ordered An ‘Aggressive’ Christmas Tree Twice Her Size: ‘Go Big Or Go Home’

Jennifer Garner got a bit more than she bargained for when she picked out her Christmas tree this year!

The “Camping” actress made a hilarious miscalculation when planning what size evergreen to order for her new rental house, which offers more room than her homes in the past.

“So, I told my kids we could go bigger, because we’re in a rental house and it has a really big foyer. But then it was delivered, and I’m not sure this was the tree we picked out!” she told her Instagram followers.

Jen’s video then zoomed out to reveal a comically enormous tree beside her, which roughly doubled her in height!

“It’s a little aggressive,” she admitted, captioning her video “Go big or go home.”

The star’s famous friends were very impressed by her huge purchase and shared their excitement in the comment section.

“OH EM GEE that tree has some serious BTE (big tree energy),” Katie Couric teased, while Reese Witherspoon simply wrote “Whoa!!”

While Jen may be a little overwhelmed with the tree’s size, she’s no stranger to going all out for the holidays. Last year, she dressed up as a nutcracker while visiting the American Ballet Theatre and went into full artist mode to make some Christmas crafts.

