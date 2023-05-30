Jennifer Garner & Daughter Seraphina Bring Jennifer Lopez’s Teen Emme To Disneyland

Jennifer Garner giving her daughter and her stepsister a girls day at the happiest place on earth!

The 51-year-old actress was spotted in photographs at Disneyland on Sunday with her 14-year-old daughter Seraphina and Jennifer Lopez’s teen Emme, 15, as they appeared to be having a blast while going on multiple rides.

Jennifer Garner shares three kids, 17-year-old Violet, Seraphina and 11-year-old Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck who got remarried to Jennifer Lopez in July 2022. While “The Hustlers” star shares her 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Ben and JLo have been open about embracing their blended family. The singer also praised Jennifer Garner during a 2022 interview with Vogue, “[She’s] an amazing coparent, and they work really well together.”

Jennifer Lopez recently got emotional while talking about Ben as a father. “Oh my god. He’s an amazing dad,” she said on “The View.”

“It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen. He’s so involved.”

The superstar opened up about how her twins Max and Emme, 14, handle growing up as the children of celebrities, telling an Audacy roundtable recently that she wishes she could “protect” the teens from the public eye.

“I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand, and I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn’t choose that,” she said, adding, “They have just started letting me know how people treat them – so when they walk into the room, that’s what people are thinking about. … They’re not seeing them for who they are. And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them. So I would love to be able to protect them from that.”

Ben and Jennifer got married in 2022, nearly 20 years after they first got engaged in 2003. The pair called off their engagement a year later but reconnected again in 2021.

