Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman & More Go To U.S. Woman’s Soccer Game!

These ladies are GOOOOOOAAALS!

Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, and Uzo Aduba attended the U.S.A. Women’s National soccer game against Belgium in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The famous crew showed up at the Banc of California Stadium in their soccer jerseys ready to support Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Tobin Heath and the rest of the members of Team U.S.A.

Eva Longoria and some of the others documented their visit on their Instagram Stories.

The “Desperate Housewives” star captured the girl gang snagging pics on the field and posing with some of the team’s famous alums from 1999.

Jennifer Garner showed off her Mia Hamm jersey in the videos, saying what a “huge honor” it is to rep her jersey.

Jessica Chastain was repping Brandi Chastain’s 1999 jersey calling her “her soul sister that ripped her shirt off.”

The actresses were also seen in the stands holding up shirts that read “times up pay up,” in support of equal pay for professional female soccer players.

“So, the US women’s team is the best in the world and the man’s team gets paid more? #TimesUpPayUp,” Jessica Chastain said in an Instagram Story.

Team U.S.A. won 6-0 in an epic shootout against Belgium, proving yet again that they really are the GOATS!