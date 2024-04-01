Jennifer Garner Mourns Beloved Dad’s Death At 85 In Emotional Tribute: ‘Today Is For Gratitude’

Jennifer Garner is mourning a devastating loss. The actress’ father, William John Garner, has passed away at 85 years old.

Jennifer confirmed the sad news in a heartfelt Instagram tribute on April 1, revealing that William died two days earlier with her and fellow loved ones by his side.

The “Alias” alum reflected on her now-bittersweet memories of William, posting multiple throwback family photos taken over the years. Jen went on to share the mixed feelings she has over the difficult goodbye and how she knows more emotional upheaval is on the way.



“We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question.) While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners,” she wrote in part. “Today is for gratitude.”

The A-lister noted some of her dad’s most treasured traits and how she’ll carry his legacy close to her heart.

“We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith,” Jennifer continued. “There is so much to say about my dad— my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us— but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind.”

The Hollywood favorite’s famous friends flocked to the comment section with well wishes, as Mindy Kaling, Katie Couric, Julianne Moore, Kelly Ripa and others chimed in to share their condolences.

Many noted how Jen’s message conveyed what a wonderful father William must have been and how lucky she was to call him Dad.

“My sweet friend … sending you all my angels to help carry him home,” Reese Witherspoon wrote next to a dove emoji.

William was dad to two other daughters in addition to Jennifer and is also survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia.