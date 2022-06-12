Jennifer Hudson Achieves EGOT Status After 2022 Tony Awards Win

Jennifer Hudson has achieved one of Hollywood’s most coveted titles – EGOT!

The superstar became just the 17th entertainer and second Black woman in history to have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards following her victory at the 2022 Tonys on Sunday night. Jennifer is a producer on the play “A Strange Loop,” which took home Best Musical honors at this year’s show.

The 40-year-old’s previous trophy lineup began with the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 2006’s “Dreamgirls” and continued with two Grammys for her 2009 self-titled album and the 2017 Broadway cast recording of “The Color Purple,” and a Daytime Emmy for executive producing the animated film “Baby Yaga” last year.

Jennifer joins an elite group of fellow EGOTs including Rita Moreno, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mel Brooks and Whoopi Goldberg.

Mindy Kaling, RuPaul, Don Cheadle, Billy Porter, Ilana Glazer and Alan Cumming are also among the producers on “A Strange Loop” and won Tonys for the acclaimed show alongside Jennifer.

— Erin Biglow