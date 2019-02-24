Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Just Shut Down The Oscars Red Carpet: See Their Wow-Worthy Style

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to shut down the red carpet on Hollywood’s biggest night!

The powerhouse couple sizzled at the 2019 Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, complementing each other’s style with a mix of old school and fashion-forward statement pieces by Tom Ford.

JLo was a futuristic vision in a silver mosaic gown by the famed designer. The superstar opted for a modest silhouette with long sleeves and a high neck, but the curve-hugging fit still kept the sex appeal sky-high – and we wouldn’t expect anything less!

For his part, A-Rod added some classic glamour to his tux with a crisp white jacket and gleaming patent Oxfords. His ladylove may be a cemented style icon, but the baseball legend opted to ask his social media followers for wardrobe advice before his first Oscars. Alex hit up his Instagram story to ask fans which jacket, shoes and watch he should pick, and they clearly came through for him!

Despite leaving jaws on the floor, Jen was modest when telling Access’ Scott Evans and Kit Hoover about her showstopping look.

“You wanna wear something that makes you feel great, and I feel pretty good,” she smiled.

We’d be grinning ear-to-ear too if we looked like that!

— Erin Biglow