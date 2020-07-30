Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez & Their Daughters Show Off Dance Moves In Cute Video

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are definitely cool parents! The actress shared a video of the couple dancing alongside both her daughter Emme and ARod’s daughter Ella, and the whole family looked like they were having a blast.

“These bops had me hype! Party in Club Basement with Alex, Lulu, Ella Bella and Nick!” Jennifer captioned the video, as her close friend Nick Silva appeared in the background. The music was a mashup of early-200’s hip-hop, and the group did an impressive job keeping up with each track change.

The fam first showed off their smooth moves to the Nelly and Kelly Rowland track “Dilemma” before moving on to the Ja Rule song “Always On Time.” And it seemed like Ella wasn’t as familiar with the second track as the others as she stared at the screen and shrugged!

The family continued to break it down to plenty of early 2000s songs, from Sean Kingston’s “Fire Burning” to Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” At one point, as Ludacris’ song “Move B*tch” played, Jennifer hilariously shoved Emme off screen—making Ella break down in laughter!

It’s no secret that JLo is an expert dancer, and her love of the art stems way back to when she was around the same age as her own daughter! The 51-year-old recently revealed that dancing got her in some hot water at her first real job.

“I worked in a jeans store when I was a teenager, like before I started working in the business,” she said on “World Of Dance”. “And I got fired… I just used to dance down the aisles too much to the music.”