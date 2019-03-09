Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Engaged

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are finally an engaged couple!
Jennifer, 49, took to Instagram on Saturday night to post a photo of a huge new rock on her left ring finger.
Alex Rodriguez posted the same photo with the caption, “she said yes.”
The pair were spending some down time together on a tropical getaway to Bakers Bay when A-Rod popped the question.
They have both shared multiple fun snaps together where they are enjoying some down time by the beach.
The famous couple have been happily dating since 2017, and shared their two-year anniversary in February. J-Lo posted a sweet tribute to celebrate the special occasion!
Two years of laughter Two years of fun Two years of adventures Of excitement of growing and learning Of true friendship And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place… in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life… you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again… Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time… our time… Te Amo Macho… #atapontheshoulder #2years
The duo have both been previously married, Alex to Cynthia and JLo to Mark Anthony, and have children from their previous relationships! And the couple have been blending their family and kiddos since day one and spending tons of quality time together.
We couldn’t be happier for this newly-engaged couple!
