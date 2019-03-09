Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Engaged

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are finally an engaged couple!

Jennifer, 49, took to Instagram on Saturday night to post a photo of a huge new rock on her left ring finger.

Alex Rodriguez posted the same photo with the caption, “she said yes.”

The pair were spending some down time together on a tropical getaway to Bakers Bay when A-Rod popped the question.

They have both shared multiple fun snaps together where they are enjoying some down time by the beach.

The famous couple have been happily dating since 2017, and shared their two-year anniversary in February. J-Lo posted a sweet tribute to celebrate the special occasion!

The duo have both been previously married, Alex to Cynthia and JLo to Mark Anthony, and have children from their previous relationships! And the couple have been blending their family and kiddos since day one and spending tons of quality time together.

We couldn’t be happier for this newly-engaged couple!