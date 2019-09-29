Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Celebrate Engagement With Lavish Bash

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are inching toward saying, “I do,” and this time it was with a lavish party in Los Angeles in celebration of their engagement!

Jennifer, 50, and her sweetie, 44, look totally loved up in snaps posted on their respective Instagram accounts, and it was clearly a family and close friends affair. Alex’s daughters Ella and Natasha were spotted in a snap with Jen and Alex, and JLo’s besties were also closeby.

Leah Remini, Ryan Seacrest, Benny Medina, Carole B Sager and more of the couple’s nearest and dearest also shared snaps on social media. The party theme appeared to be a white party for the ladies, with many of JLo’s pals sporting the bridal-ready color!

An engagement party is long overdue, considering the pair got engaged in March after two years of dating. Alex popped the question with a stunning emerald cut diamond, estimated to be between 10 and 15 carats and worth in the range of $1 to $5 million.

The duo have kept mum on wedding plans, but Jennifer did reveal in a recent YouTube video that they are planning to tie the knot next year.

“Now it’s been three years now,” Jennifer said of her love with the MLB star. “[We’ll get married] soon, not soon-soon but next year.”

“I’d like a big wedding, I’d like to get married in a church this time. Never been married in a church,” JLo added.

She’s been married three times prior.

Jennifer and Alex’s engagement party comes after a big week! Her film “Hustlers” has been doing big numbers at the box office and she also announced she’ll be performing the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira.

