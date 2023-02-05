Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Sneak In PDA At Grammys Date Night

The newlyweds are in the house at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attended music’s biggest night on Sunday in Los Angeles, and the happy couple couldn’t help but sneak in a couple sweet moments.

In a photo snapped of the pair, Ben is seen nuzzling into JLo’s neck. In another, they are posing for a snap with their table mates, Dwayne Johnson and his wife, Lauren.

The two also were seen bopping along to Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson’s performance early in the evening.

And even made a cameo as host Trevor Noah introduced James Corden to share an award – causing the couple to share an awkward on-screen giggle — as Trevor claimed James is one of the only Brits to come from London to LA and not share a story about his frostbitten penis.

It was certainly a special and fun night for the couple and they seemed to be enjoying every bit of it. The coupe tied the knot last summer, on July 16, 2022, after rekindling their romance the previous year.

