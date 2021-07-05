Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted Out Together In Hamptons In Matching Outfits

Love don’t cost a thing when it comes to a newfound romance for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez – and they are making it work from coast to coast!

Ben and Jen were spotted out in the Hamptons this weekend wearing matching outfits, just days after taking their kids, her twins Max and Emme, 13, and his son, Samuel, 9, to Universal Studios Hollywood. The couple treated their kids to a day at the theme park on Friday to ring in the holiday weekend. But then it was off to the Hamptons for Ben and Jen. The pair were spotted enjoying time in the tony enclave where Jennifer keeps a massive beachside abode.

The duo stepped out in low-key neural ensembles as they walked with their arms wrapped around each other, accompanied by her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and husband Dan Thomas. It’s clear that Jennifer seemed smitten with the casual day out with her former flame.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez: From Jenny On the Block To Influential Superstar

Jennifer Lopez: From Jenny On the Block To Influential Superstar View Gallery

It seems like this romance isn’t slowing down anytime soon, either! After JLo split from her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, 45, in March, and Ben, ended things with his girlfriend Ana de Armas, in January, the former couple has clearly found comfort in each other’s arms.

Ben and Jen sparked their romance back up in April and have seemingly been inseparable ever since. They’ve attended PDA-filled dinners out together with her family in Los Angeles, hunkered down in Miami, and even taken off for a romantic weekend out in Big Sky, Montana. The duo have reportedly been splitting their time between Jen’s current permanent home in Miami and Ben’s home base in Los Angeles, where he raises his kids, Violet Anne, 15, Seraphina Rose, 12, and son Samuel Garner, 9 with ex, Jennifer Garner.

However, recent reports shared that Jennifer is considering relocating to Los Angeles for a fresh start with her kids.