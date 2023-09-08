Jennifer Lopez & Anna Wintour React To New York Fashion Week Protestors Who Crashed The Runway

The show must go on.

New York Fashion Week saw surprise guests when PETA protestors crashed the Coach runway on Thursday, carrying signs that read “Leather Kills” and wearing bodysuits that resembled human muscles and bone.

The demonstrators walked in line with the rest of the models in front of major celebrities who were present to view the collection.

Jennifer Lopez and Vogue editor Anna Wintour were sitting in the front row for the show and video posted to social media showed the pair among those watching the protestors’ unexpected appearance.

In one Instagram clip, a security guard was seen apprehending one demonstrator as they reached the end of the runway and the moment caused an uproar in the comment section from those who thought the response was over the top.

Neither JLo nor Anna have publicly commented on the protest, but the music and movie superstar did share her take on being at the show alongside the industry titan.

“Meta moment… lol…” Jennifer wrote on IG, captioning a video of her and Anna sitting together as a voiceover of Meryl Streep in “The Devil Wears Prada” provided clever narration.