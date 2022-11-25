Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album ‘This Is Me…Now’ On 20th Anniversary Of ‘This Is Me…Then’

Jennifer Lopez is releasing a new album, and it may be her most personal one yet!

On Nov. 25, the 53-year-old singer announced the release of “This Is Me…Now” on the 20th anniversary of her chart-topping album “This Is Me…Then.”

The album will come out in 2023 and marks the singer’s first album in eight years!

According to a press release, this marks a new era of music for JLo as she chronicles the “emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades.”

“This Is Me…Now” will show a raw and honest side of the Grammy nominee as she writes and sings about her life and experiences.

And Jenny from the Block isn’t holding anything back!

Per the press release, she will shine a spotlight on her “tough childhood, unsuccessful relationships” and “true love never dying.” She will also reflect on the hard work she’s put into herself to be in the best place of her life.

Back in November, JLo opened up about her upcoming album for her Vogue cover story.

“This album is the most honest thing I have done, a culmination of who I am as a person and an artist,” she told the magazine. “People think they know things about what happened to me along the way – but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong. There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I’m at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it.”

Her new music comes on the 20th anniversary of “This Is Me…Then” which was dedicated to her then-beau Ben Affleck.

-Emely Navarro