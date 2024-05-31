Jennifer Lopez Cancels ‘This Is Me’ Tour To Spend More Time With Family: ‘Heartsick’

Jennifer Lopez is stepping away from the stage this summer. The superstar has canceled her upcoming “This is Me…Live” tour, Access Hollywood confirms.

Jennifer, 54, announced the news in her On The JLo newsletter on May 31, telling fans in a personal message how difficult the decision was.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” her note began. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

Representatives for LiveNation said in a statement that Jen is “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.” According to Jennifer’s post, fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded in full.

The news comes amid continued speculation about her and husband Ben Affleck’s marriage. A source told Access earlier this month that the pair has been living apart. Though they weren’t photographed together for weeks, they have more recently been spotted reuniting for family functions including high school graduation festivities for Ben’s oldest child, Violet, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Chatter about the couple increased after Ben’s absence from the Met Gala on May 6, where Jennifer was a co-chair. The now-scrapped tour was to follow her “This is Me…Now” album and cinematic original that in part chronicles her and Ben’s rekindled romance.

The pair packed on the PDA for the project’s red carpet premiere in February and also collaborated for a making-of documentary called “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.”

Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in 2022, nearly 20 years after calling off their original engagement.

The Golden Globe nominee’s most recent film, “Atlas,” reportedly hit No. 1 in more than 50 countries after its May 24 release.