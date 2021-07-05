Jennifer Lopez Drops Sizzling Summer Anthem ‘Cambia El Paso’ With Rauw Alejandro

Summer 2021 just got hotter, thanks to Jennifer Lopez and Rauw Alejandro!

The icon and the Puerto Rican rising star joined forces for their sizzling new single “Cambia El Paso,” out now.

Produced by Grammy winner Trevor Muzzy, “Cambia El Paso” combines reggaeton grooves and pop energy alongside JLo’s vocals and Rauw’s rhymes. The track marks Jennifer’s first new music of the year and her latest blockbuster collab.

Last year, she and Maluma joined forces for “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely.” With more than 100 million combined streams and counting, the songs are two of the most successful Spanish-language hits of Jennifer’s long career.

The A-lister’s ninth full-length studio album, her first Spanish LP since 2007, is in its final stages.

Listen to “Cambia El Paso” via Sony Music Latin HERE and stay tuned for the blockbuster music video, set to drop soon!