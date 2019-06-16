Jennifer Lopez Honors Both Alex Rodriguez & Marc Anthony With Heartwarming Father’s Day Tributes

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony continue to set the bar when it comes to friendly co-parenting.

The superstar paid tribute to her ex-husband on Father’s Day with a heartfelt post honoring his relationship with their 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme. In a touching collection of photos and home videos, Marc is seen doting on both kids alongside Jennifer and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

One especially adorable clip shows Max reading a short but undeniably sweet poem he wrote for his famous dad, which prompted an emotional reaction from the salsa singer.

“Happy Father’s Day to you Flaco!!! Emme and Max love you soooo much!! Thank you for these two beautiful coconuts!!! Feliz Día Del Padre!!!” Jennifer wrote in her caption, alongside two coconut emojis.

While A-Rod was subtly included in Marc’s sweet shoutout, Jen also gave him special recognition with his very own post that praised him for helping create such a seamlessly blended family between them.

“How lucky are we to have you in our lives…not only do you make us all laugh everyday, you help us to be our best selves with a loving gentle hand,” she began, captioning a video montage of Alex’s cutest dad moments to his two daughters and Jennifer’s twins.

“Being there and caring with a consistent presence that doesn’t ever [waver]. Macho…I cannot begin to tell you how much you have come to mean to me and Max and Emme!! Seeing the father you are to Tashi and Ella is one of my greatest joys and they are so fortunate to have you to call Daddy!!! We all love you so much!! Happy Fathers Day!!!” she concluded.

The love and respect Jen has for both proud papas is clearly mutual. Earlier this month, the soon-to-be newlyweds joined Marc at a choir concert that featured a solo from Max and the trio couldn’t have looked prouder to be there for the milestone moment.

While JLo and Marc enjoyed showing off their killer pipes and playfully singing along, Alex joked on Instagram that he understood that three was a crowd in this case.

“Those who can, do. Those who can’t, sit between two people that can and stay quiet! #imnotasinger,” he wrote.

— Erin Biglow