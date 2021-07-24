Jennifer Lopez Kisses Ben Affleck In Steamy Photo For Her 52nd Birthday

52 and fabulous! Jennifer Lopez is having one happy birthday.

The superstar packed on the PDA with beau Ben Affleck in a steamy Instagram photo posted on Saturday, celebrating her milestone while enjoying a romantic boat ride with the Oscar winner.

Bennifer shared a passionate kiss for the camera, proving their on-again relationship is only heating up.

The couple’s loved-up snap was slyly hidden behind a trio of bikini pics of Jen looking fiercer than ever in head-to-toe Valentino, and she embraced the vibe with a playful caption.

“5 2…what it do,” she wrote, tagging photographer Ana Carballosa.

Though this marks Ben’s debut appearance on Jennifer’s IG and the first time either of them have publicly acknowledged their romance, the pair did make a social media cameo alongside pal Leah Remini for a video taken at the actress’ birthday party earlier this week.

Jennifer Lopez: From Jenny On the Block To Influential Superstar View Gallery

Sparks reportedly reignited between Jennifer and Ben earlier this year following her split from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Jen and Ben were previously engaged in the early 2000s and called off their wedding just days before they were set to say “I do.”

Even after nearly 20 years, these two prove it’s never too late to find happily ever after!

— Erin Biglow