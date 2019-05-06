Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Engagement Ring At The Met Gala Alongside Fiancé Alex Rodriguez

Two years after their Met Gala debut, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are once again back for more – and this time, they have an engagement to celebrate!

The “Hustlers” actress and her newly minted fiancé hit the pink carpet in glamorous fashion on Monday night. While A-Rod wore a lilac tuxedo jacket, his bride-to-be wowed in a silver fringe Versace dress that featured a plunging neckline, as well as a dramatic pop of leg.

When it came to accessorizing, JLo upped the opulence even further. The “El Anillo” singer wore Harry Winston’s “Purple Dragon Necklace,” set with a stunning 65.32 carat lavender sapphire. She also donned a glittering headpiece, vintage diamond chandelier earrings, along with several diamond bracelets and rings.

Along with her impeccable jewelry display, Jennifer also wore a rock near and dear to her heart: the engagement ring A-Rod gave her in the Bahamas this March. The “Shades of Blue” alum flaunted the rock as she smiled at her man on the pink carpet, looking as happy as ever.