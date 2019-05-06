Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Engagement Ring At The Met Gala Alongside Fiancé Alex Rodriguez

Two years after their Met Gala debut, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are once again back for more – and this time, they have an engagement to celebrate!

The “Hustlers” actress and her newly minted fiancé hit the pink carpet in glamorous fashion on Monday night. While A-Rod wore a lilac tuxedo jacket, his bride-to-be wowed in a silver fringe Versace dress that featured a plunging neckline, as well as a dramatic pop of leg.

Jennifer Lopez attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

When it came to accessorizing, JLo upped the opulence even further. The “El Anillo” singer wore Harry Winston’s “Purple Dragon Necklace,” set with a stunning 65.32 carat lavender sapphire. She also donned a glittering headpiece, vintage diamond chandelier earrings, along with several diamond bracelets and rings.

Met Gala 2019 Pink Carpet: See All The Wild Looks!

Met Gala 2019 Pink Carpet: See All The Wild Looks!

View Gallery

Along with her impeccable jewelry display, Jennifer also wore a rock near and dear to her heart: the engagement ring A-Rod gave her in the Bahamas this March. The “Shades of Blue” alum flaunted the rock as she smiled at her man on the pink carpet, looking as happy as ever.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

View this post on Instagram

Met Ball 2019 here we come… 💗

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.