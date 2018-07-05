Jennifer Lopez Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Bling On That Finger

Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially engaged?

JLo sparked engagement rumors on Thursday when she shared a beachside snap where she's laying on her former MLB star beau and is rocking some bling on her ring finger. Jennifer is rocking a hot pink swimsuit and is looking lovingly at her main squeeze.

She captioned the sweet photo, "It’s the lil quiet moments that matter the most…💕."

While the snap doesn't confirm an engagement, fans were quick to think that Alex may have gotten down on one knee over the holiday week. The pair haven't been shy about their love for each other since they started dating in March 2017.