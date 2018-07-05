Jennifer Lopez Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Bling On That Finger

Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially engaged?
JLo sparked engagement rumors on Thursday when she shared a beachside snap where she's laying on her former MLB star beau and is rocking some bling on her ring finger. Jennifer is rocking a hot pink swimsuit and is looking lovingly at her main squeeze.
She captioned the sweet photo, "It’s the lil quiet moments that matter the most…💕."
While the snap doesn't confirm an engagement, fans were quick to think that Alex may have gotten down on one knee over the holiday week. The pair haven't been shy about their love for each other since they started dating in March 2017.
Alex told Access' Natalie Morales in September 2017 that his ladylove was completely inspiring.
She's been a friend, she's been a teacher, she's been an inspiring role model for me and really everyone she touches. I often tell her, some of us are just really lucky to be involved in your world. She's great," Alex gushed to Natalie.
Well, fingers crossed he decided to put a ring on it.
Access has reached out to Jennifer's reps for comment.