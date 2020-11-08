‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Dead At 80

Alex Trebek has passed away.

The “Jeopardy!” host died on Sunday, November 8, 2020, the show announced on Twitter.

“Jeopardy! Is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” the show tweeted.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

His death comes as he was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He announced his diagnosis back in March 2019.

“I’d like to bring up to date on my health situation. The one-year survival rate for stage four pancreatic cancer patients is 18%. I’m very happy to report I have just reached that marker. Now I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with my friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain. Days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on. But I brushed that aside quickly, because that would have been a massive betrayal, a betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope and it would have certainly been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf,” he said in part.

Alex served as host of “Jeopardy!” for nearly 40 years, starting back in 1984.

Alex is survived by his wife Jean Currivan and their two children, Matthew and Emily as well as another daughter Nicky, who he adopted with his first wife Elaine.

— Stephanie Swaim