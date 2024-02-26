Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Duggar Welcome Baby No. 2: ‘Our Dearest’

Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar’s family is expanding!

On Sunday the pair announced on Instagram that they have welcomed their second child, a daughter named Brielle Grace.

“Welcome to the world our dearest little Brielle Grace!! You have already brought so much joy into our lives! We love you beyond what words can say and are SO very thankful for our two little girls,” the couple wrote in a joint post.

The proud parents also shared sweet pictures of their newborn, wrapped in a pink blanket and matching headband! In one snap the little one sucks on her fingers and in the second photo, she’s peacefully sleeping.

News of Brielle’s arrival comes months after the pair announced they were expecting their second child in November. The two are already parents to a one-year-old daughter Brynley Noelle.

Jeremiah and Hannah went public with their relationship in 2021 and got married in 2022. That same year they announced the arrival of Brynley on Christmas Day.