Jeremy Renner Hospitalized In ‘Critical But Stable Condition’ After Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized.

The “Avengers” star has been hospitalized and is in “critical but stable condition” after being involved in a “weather related” snow plow accident, his rep confirms to NBC News.

“As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” his rep said in a statement to NBC News on Sunday.

Deadline was first to report the news about the 51-year-old’s accident.

The location of the accident has not been confirmed but Deadline reports that the Marvel actor owns a home roughly 25 miles from Reno, Nevada, which was hit by a winter storm on New Year’s Eve.

